LAPD seeks help identifying woman killed in Hollywood crash in April

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who was struck and killed in a crash in Hollywood in April.

In a news release shared on social media, LAPD officers said that the crash happened at around 5:15 a.m. on April 10, when a grey Nissan Rogue was driving east on Santa Monica Boulevard and collided with the pedestrian, who was standing in the number one lane of traffic within a marked crosswalk near Western Avenue.

"The vehicle stopped at the scene and rendered aid to the pedestrian," police said.

The woman was eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, according to the news release.

Since then, however, authorities have been unable to identify the woman.

Anyone who believes they know the woman's identity or who knows more about the crash was asked to contact LAPD Officer Zambada at 213-473-0428 or the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office at 323-343-0754.