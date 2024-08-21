Hit-and-run suspect arrested in connection with North Hollywood pedestrian death

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a North Hollywood hit-and-run last week that left a pedestrian dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives arrested Oleg Bocharov of Van Nuys for felony hit and run causing death.

Leyda Medina was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue on Aug. 16 when a Toyota Corolla hit her. The driver of the Corolla continued, and the car was later found abandoned along the curb on Victory Boulevard.

Police say the man ran from the area on foot after hitting Medina.

According to a fundraising website for Medina, the 27-year-old was out on a run when she was struck and killed.

SkyCal flew over the crash on Aug. 16, and the windshield and front passenger side of the Corolla could be seen with considerable damage.