The search is underway for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a two-car crash in San Jacinto that left one person critically sounded late Saturday evening.

It happened a little after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Old Mountain Avenue, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They learned that the driver of a blue Kia was traveling at high speeds as they drove eastbound on Ramona Expressway, sometimes using westbound lanes to pass other traffic.

The driver then crashed while attempting to pass a silver Chevrolet driving in the same direction, sending the Chevrolet veering off the road where it flipped, deputies said.

Before they could arrive at the scene, deputies say that the driver of the Kia had fled the area.

The driver of the Chevrolet was hospitalized in critical condition where they are said to be stable at the latest.

While the investigation continued, Ramona Expressway between Old Mountain Avenue and E. Esplanade Avenue was closed.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 766-2368.