Hit-and-run driver kills e-scooter rider in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for help locating the driver shown killing an electric scooter rider in newly released security camera video.

Investigators said the deadly hit-and-run crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. on March 25 near the intersection of Hoover and 75th streets. The surveillance footage shows the suspect driving behind the 33-year-old rider in the rightmost lane. The suspect then collides with the victim, throwing the man over the hood of the car before crashing into a few parked cars.

The suspect then drives away from the area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the 33-year-old man dead. The LA County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christian Lira.

Detectives posted the security camera video on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Officers asked anyone with information on the crash to contact Detective Elizarranaz and Sergeant Nily at (323) 421-2577. Detectives asked anyone with information to call 1(877) 527-3247 outside of business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website at lacrimestoppers.org.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver, police said. The reward is part of the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.