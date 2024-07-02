Historic Italian Navy vessel from Italy visits Port of Los Angeles and is ready for visitors

The Amerigo Vespucci ship, the historic sailing ship and training vessel of the Italian Navy has arrived at the Port of Los Angeles and is sharing its weeklong stay with the public. With 26 traditional canvas sails it has been continually active since its launch in 1931, except during World War II.

An accompanying Italian village joins the1930-built ship where visitors can enjoy a bit of Italy with art, exhibitions, music and cuisine.

Guests can visit aboard the Amerigo Vespucci ship daily, from July 3-8. Organizers call it "The most beautiful ship in the world," and custodian of the most ancient naval and maritime traditions for over ninety years.

The Villaggio Italia is open daily July 3-8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., with nearly 130,000 square feet of exhibition space. There is plenty to learn, observe eat and enjoy with photographic, historical and educational exhibitions, a display of historic Olympic Torches from Olympics held in Italy, art work, cinema screenings, and food tastings and cooking sessions.

Every evening at 8:09 PM, there is a flag lowering ceremony of the Amerigo Vespucci Ship from the dock.

On July 4 at 4 p.m., July 6 at 7:15 p.m. and July 8 at 7 p.m., the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force's National Aerobatic Team, will perform an air show over Los Angeles, flying right above the Vespucci.

After Los Angeles, the Vespucci and Villaggio Italia will visit Tokyo, Japan Aug. 25-30, and other worldwide destinations after that.

For more information on the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour in Los Angeles, including a full schedule of events, visit https://tourvespucci.it/en/.

