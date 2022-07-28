Watch CBS News
Hillary Clinton endorses Karen Bass in LA mayoral race

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Rep. Karen Bass earned another endorsement Thursday in her bid for Los Angeles mayor from former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton took to Twitter to announce her support saying, "I'm proud to endorse (Bass) for mayor of L.A. because she's a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women's rights and opportunities for young people."

In response to the tweet, Bass said, "I am honored to have the support of Hillary Clinton, a trailblazing leader who understands how high the stakes in this election are for women and for everyone whose rights are under attack."

Bass finished first in the June primary race and will square off against businessman Rick Caruso in November.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

