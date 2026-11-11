San Bernardino County community raises alarm after several red-tailed hawks found injured

A San Bernardino County community is raising the alarm after three red-tailed hawks were found injured in recent weeks, including one that was shot in the wing.

Neighbors in Highland believe that someone is targeting the raptors after three were found suffering from various injuries over the last three weeks.

The most recent hawk was found on Tuesday, suffering from an injury to its wing. Veterinarians say that X-rays taken Wednesday show it was shot with a pellet gun.

"That's heartbreaking, because she is an enormous, beautifully healthy female," said Karen Zagorsky. "We have mom, dad, and the kids, and that's just really strange."

She says that the first two hawks should make full recoveries, but the one that was shot has two broken bones in its wing and will need specialized surgery to survive.

Zagorsky works at the Bear Paw Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Yucaipa, where all three of the injured hawks are being cared for.

"If we can get one back to where it came from, then it's worth it," said Kandie Cansler, who runs the rehab center. "But somebody is annihilating these birds in this particular neighborhood.'

They say that all three of the raptors have been found in the neighborhood near San Francisco Street and San Francisco Court.

Red-tailed hawks are protected by both California state and federal laws under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Hurting one could result in fines or jail time.

"I really would like to find out who's done this and have a penalty for it," Cansler said. "It's not just random."