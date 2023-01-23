High wind warning issued for parts of LA County

A high wind warning has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County Monday until 9 a.m. by the National Weather Service.

North winds from 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph are expected in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and Zuma Beach. Isolated gusts up to 70 mph are expected in portions of the Santa Monica Mountains.

A wind warning has been issued until 2 p.m. for Acton and Mount Wilson with winds expected from 35 to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. in Santa Clarita with north winds expected to reach between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph in Castaic, Newhall and Valencia.

The NWS warned of downed trees and power lines. Winds can blow down large objects, and an increased risk is present with wet soils in place. Power outages are also possible.

Major roadways will be likely impacted by strong winds, including Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Canyon Road, Kanan Road and Topanga Canyon Road.