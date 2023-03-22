High wind event, possibly a tornado, damages buildings in Montebello

A high wind event caused damage to the roofs of at least five buildings in Montebello at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles in the area appeared to be damaged by debris from the wind. The Royal Paper Box Co. building in the 1100 block of Maple Ave. shows extensive roof damage from aerial footage. Other buildings in the area of Maple Avenue and East Washington Boulevard were also damaged.

Michael Chee, city of Montebello director of public affairs described the conditions as the wind event took place. "From our windows here at city hall, there was an extreme amount of rain, a lot of wind, it was very dark and it was a very intense cell that moved through the area. That's basically what we experienced," said Chee.

The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning for Southwestern LA County and Central Ventura County until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.