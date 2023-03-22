Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado hit Carpinteria Tuesday night, National Weather Service confirms

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Mary Yoon's Weather Forecast (March 22)
Mary Yoon's Weather Forecast (March 22) 02:31

A day after severe weather caused damage in Carpinteria, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday a tornado was the culprit. 

Damage assessment teams said the Ventura County community was hit with an EF Zero tornado around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ventura and LA Counties were under a tornado warning at that time. 

The NWS team is heading to Montebello next to investigate a possible tornado that ripped apart buildings. No injuries were reported. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on March 22, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.