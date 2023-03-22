Tornado hit Carpinteria Tuesday night, National Weather Service confirms

A day after severe weather caused damage in Carpinteria, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday a tornado was the culprit.

Damage assessment teams said the Ventura County community was hit with an EF Zero tornado around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Ventura and LA Counties were under a tornado warning at that time.

The NWS team is heading to Montebello next to investigate a possible tornado that ripped apart buildings. No injuries were reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)