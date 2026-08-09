Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Hidden Hills home, LA County deputies say

A man was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Hidden Hills home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said they were called to the home, located in the 24800 block of Long Valley Road, at around 3:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a burglary. They said that security in the area reported seeing someone at the residence loading items into a car.

Upon arrival, deputies set up containment and entered the home to find the suspect, only identified as a 27-year-old man, inside.

He was taken into custody without further incident. It's unclear what was taken, if anything.

The suspect was arrested for burglary and taking a vehicle without consent, deputies said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and deputies said there were no outstanding suspects. It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the break-in.