A deadly shooting suspect turned himself in to San Bernardino County authorities just hours after their investigation began in Hesperia on Friday.

In a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies said they were called to the intersection of Hesperia Road and Yucca Street at around 6:50 p.m. upon learning of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the area.

Arriving deputies found the victim, 31-year-old Esteven Contreras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, deputies said that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An extensive investigation was initiated, and Eduardo Bojorquez was identified as the suspect," the release said. "During the course of the investigation, Bojorquez turned himself in at the Hesperia station where he was arrested for ... murder and remains in custody at the High Desert Detention Center."

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and the movie was not immediately noted by detectives.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD Homicide Detail investigators at 909-890-4904.