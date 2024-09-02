Here are all the new shops and restaurants coming to the Downtown Disney District

The Downtown Disney District, a shopping and dining center in Disney's collection of parks and resorts in Southern California, is welcoming a number of new stores and restaurants — some opening just in time for the holiday season.

Just outside the gates of Disneyland, the Downtown Disney District has free admission and offers a more laid-back experience than its theme park counterparts, with features like a bowling alley and live music stage rather than rides and roller coasters. Along with open-air cafes and restaurants, there's specialty retail stores like the Star Wars Trading Post, the Legos Store and the massive, 51,000-square foot gift shop known as World of Disney — offering the largest selection of Disney character merchandise on the West Coast.

People wait in line to enter a store in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, Calif. on Nov. 19, 2020. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

"Work is underway on the next innovative evolution of the Downtown Disney District, as Disneyland Resort continues to invest in the development of new guest experiences — including new collections of shopping, dining and live entertainment," the company said. "Drawing inspiration from mid-century modern architecture in Southern California, the west end of the district will be a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, multicultural design elements and patterns."

While there's no admission fee, parking is $10 for the first hour and then the next three hours are free with a $20-minimum purchase and validation from one of the shops and restaurants. You can also get up to five hours of free parking with validation from a table-service restaurant.

Aside from the validations, every extra hour of parking costs $14 and the maximum cost for a full day is $56.

Avengers and more just in time for the holidays

The newest additions arriving in time for this holiday season are two retail shops and a rebranded, expanded candy store.

The Avengers Reserve will sell collectibles, clothing, souvenirs and a wide array of other products from the Marvel Comics series. Another retail store, the D-Lander Shop, will feature clothing, accessories and jewelry which Disney Parks describes as "trend-forward fashions" and more "stylish" takes on the usual Disney gear.

Also opening this winter is an expansion and rebranding of the currently closed candy shop known as Marceline's Confectionery, named after the small Missouri town where Walt Disney grew up. Marceline's has been undergoing refurbishment and will soon be reopened as a larger and fully remodeled confectionary known as the Disney Wonderful World of Sweets. It will serve treats like churro toffee, caramel apples, lollipops, Werther's Original Caramel popcorn and others sweets all made at the shop.

"You'll be able to watch these delectable delights being handmade from an exhibition kitchen viewable from the promenade," Disney Parks said in a blog.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Exciting plans for all-new shops and restaurants coming to Downtown Disney: https://t.co/jTXOw0CRW7 🤩 pic.twitter.com/d7FW9DoHfR — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 30, 2024

The newest shops, restaurants coming in 2025 and beyond

Beyond this winter, the Downtown Disney District is welcoming a number of new restaurants, from the iconic LA-based chain serving Cuban pastry specialties, Porto's Bakery, to Parkside Market, which will bring together two restaurants, a cafe/coffee shop and a bar all under one roof.

Among the new eateries in Parkside will be Seoul Sister, a fast-casual Korean restaurant; LA-based coffee shop Sip & Sonder and GG's Chicken Shop, the first West Coast location of the Michelin-starred fried chicken restaurant in Chicago.

Chef Joe Isidori, a Michelin-starred chef from New York City, has opened restaurants around the world from Dubai to Singapore, earning accolades from the New York Times and New York Magazine. He is leading the way on the opening of two new restaurant concepts in the Downtown Disney District — a full-service steakhouse serving prime cuts, fresh seafood and high-end bourbon as well as a barbeque spot next-door offering quick-service dining and dishes like beef brisket, pulled pork and smoked wings.

The barbeque restaurant will also have an outdoor bar with a selection of craft beers and moonshine cocktails.

The two new restaurants will open where cantina and Mexican restaurant Tortilla Jo's used to operate. It closed this year.

Earl of Sandwich will be remodeled and expanded into a new two-story location with a quick-service sandwich shop on the ground level and a table-service gastropub and restaurant upstairs. The sandwich shop's current location on the east side of the district will close next year to make way for construction on Porto's Bakery.

The popular Southern California bakery chain is expected to open following rumors that plans for construction had been canceled.