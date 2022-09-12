Porto's Bakery to open next location in Downtown Disney District

Many Disney fans who often stop at one of Porto's Bakery locations before or after a visit to Disneyland will soon no longer have to make that extra trip.

Amid an avalanche of D23 announcements this weekend in Anaheim, Porto's fans nearly missed one critical revelation — the Cuban bakery's newest location will be opening in the Downtown Disney District.

"Porto's Bakery & Cafe, a Southern Californian favorite, will also open in the Downtown Disney District! The bakery is known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts," Disney Parks tweeted.

The family-owned Cuban bakery got its start in Glendale and expanded to Burbank, where lines out the door were a regular sight. In recent years, Porto's has opened locations in Buena Park and Downey — where Disney fans often made a pit stop before making their way home from Southern California; West Covina and Northridge.

No opening date was given for the Downtown Disney District location, but Porto's says to stay tuned for the details.

"We're excited to bring some sweetness to 'The Happiest Place on Earth,'" Porto's tweeted.

