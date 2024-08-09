LA County Public Health detects hepatitis A case at Little Tokyo restaurant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommended customers at a Little Tokyo restaurant get vaccinated for hepatitis A after an employee contracted the virus.

Scientists detected the case at Azay Restaurant at 226 E. First Street. Public Health recommended that anyone who ate or drank there between July 26 and July 30 receive a hepatitis A vaccine if they are not already immune.

Anyone who has not received the vaccine or had a previous hepatitis A infection may not be protected from the virus. The vaccine is not necessary for anyone who has already received it or contracted the virus.

Public Health said time is of the essence as vaccinations soon after exposure can help reduce the risk of developing an infection.

People who visit the restaurant between those days can contact their local pharmacy or medical provider for the vaccine. Public Health referred vaccinations to Azay employees who were not immune.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that can spread even before people feel sick. It spreads through the stool and blood of infected people or through contaminated food.

It can manifest as a mild illness lasting a few weeks or a severe sickness lasting months. Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, or yellow eyes/skin. In rare cases, it can cause death.

The Department of Public Health said vaccination is the best way to prevent contracting the disease since there is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A. While getting vaccinated will likely prevent infection, people can still get sick if they do not vaccinate soon after exposure.

Public Health officials added that older adults and people with weakened immune systems may need to receive immune globulin and the vaccine to prevent infection after exposure.