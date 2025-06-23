Hemet man arrested for selling fentanyl, weapons violations after traffic stop

A Hemet man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly selling fentanyl and for multiple weapons violations, according to Riverside County deputies.

Sometime on Saturday, personnel with the Hemet Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a car in the 41000 block of Beachwood Avenue, said a press release from the department.

The passenger of the car, 24-year-old Andrew Green, was recognized by the deputies as having two felony warrants for his arrested for narcotics sales, the release said.

"He was detained and found to have multiple plastic bags of fentanyl in his possession," said RSO's release. "The investigation at the traffic stop revealed that Green was engaged in the sale of fentanyl, prompting the team to obtain a search warrant for his residence."

Upon serving the warrant, deputies say that they not only found several more bags of fentanyl, but also 14 firearms, including antique shotguns and black-powder rifles. Two of those weapons were AR-15 rifles, one of which was stolen and the other unregistered, deputies said.

"Green, a convicted felon, was prohibited from accessing firearms," said the release. "Green was arrested and booked into jail at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for fentanyl sales and multiple weapons violations."

They did not note Green's prior convictions.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO at (951) 791-3400, as they work to determine if some of the firearms were stolen during unreported thefts.