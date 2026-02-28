Riverside County man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at car

Riverside County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly firing at a moving vehicle in Hemet.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 25000 block of Florida Avenue, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, which said that deputies were sent to the area for reports of a shooting.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was in his vehicle when it was struck by gunfire," the release said. "However, no injuries were reported."

Despite checking the surrounding area, deputies were unable to locate the suspect. During their investigation, though, they were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Hemet resident Juan Carlos Zambrano.

He was located the next day near Mountain Avenue and Old Mountain Avenue, where deputies said that he was taken into custody without further incident.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, deputies served a search warrant in the 43000 block of Palm Avenue, Hemet," the release said. "Evidence was collected from the location as well as from Zambrano's vehicle."

He was booked for attempted murder, assault with a firearm and willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, deputies said.

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (951) 791-3400.