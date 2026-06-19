Heim's pinch-hit HR in 9th helps A's complete huge comeback for 12-11 win over Angels in 10 innings

Pinch-hitter Jonah Heim launched a tying homer with two outs in the ninth and the Athletics allowed 11 straight runs before rallying from seven down to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 10 innings Friday night.

Zack Gelof started the comeback with an RBI single in the sixth, and the A's got two-run homers from Jacob Wilson in the seventh, Max Muncy in the eighth and Heim in the ninth to tie it 11-all.

Nick Kurtz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to force home the winning run. It was the largest comeback win for the A's this season.

Gelof extended his hitting streak to 23 games — the longest active run in the majors.

Denzer Guzman, Jose Siri, Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel all went deep for the Angels, matching their season high for homers in a game.

Tyler Soderstrom hit a one-out double in the ninth before Heim connected for his second career tying pinch-hit homer. The first came earlier this month in a 15-14 loss to Milwaukee in Las Vegas.

Henry Bolte drew a leadoff walk from Kirby Yates (0-3) in the 10th. Following a double steal, Muncy flied out and Gelof was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Samy Natera Jr. entered and walked Kurtz on five pitches, scoring automatic runner Lawrence Butler.

A's starter Jeffrey Springs allowed six runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Elvis Alvarado (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.

José Soriano struck out six in five innings. He permitted six hits, four runs and four walks.

Up next

RHP J.T. Ginn (5-3, 2.91 ERA) pitches Saturday for the A's in the third game of the four-game series. The Angels had not announced their starter.