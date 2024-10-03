Heat wave to stay for days for inland communites

The peak of the heat is done, but the duration of this heat wave is likely to last until Monday in inland communities as coastal communities stay cloudy and cool. Those who experienced triple digit heat Wednesday will remain that way Thursday as well above average temperatures persist.

It's a tale of two climates, as KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno gave his "hot and not" Thursday forecast, where Castaic will reach a high of 106 degrees and Manhattan Beach will reach a high of 73. Coastal cities will stay cloudy and cool through Sunday.

An excessive heat warning has been extended until Monday evening for the Inland Empire.

Upland resident Deborah Underwood said she's over the heat. "This has just been unusually hot and when we thought it was over after the last heat spell, we have another week of it."

It was 110 in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, breaking the record for the day of 106 set in 2012. San Jacinto broke its 2020 record of 105-degree heat, with Wednesday's high of 109. In Ramona, it was 104, breaking the record for the day of 102 set in 2020.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County desert communities with highs expected to reach 114 degrees.

The excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures between 108 and 114, are in the forecast for La Quinta, Indio, Cathedral City, Borrego Springs, Coachella, Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Palm Desert County.

The low temperatures in those areas will be in the mid 70s to low 90s. Heat advisories have been issued until 8 p.m. Thursday for Riverside County valley communities, Moreno Valley, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga and Riverside, where temperatures are expected to be between 100 and 108. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mountain communities can expect temperatures in the mid 80s to the mid 90s until Thursday. Lows will be in mid 60s to mid 70s.