Southern California heat wave expected to bring "dangerously hot conditions," weather officials say

A high-pressure system over the Southern California region caused hot temperatures on Wednesday, especially for inland communities.

A National Weather Service heat advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for communities in the San Gabriel Valley, San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley. Weather officials wouldn't normally issue an advisory for these temperatures, but have decided to do so given the number of visitors for the World Cup and outdoor events.

The NWS heat advisory will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. CBS LA

The NWS says the heat wave will cause "dangerously hot conditions" with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The highs in come communites could reach 95 degrees.

Maximum temperature forecast for Wednesday:

Downtown Los Angeles: 85

Santa Clarita: 95

Glendale: 92

Pasadena: 91

Burbank: 91

Pomona: 93

Perris: 95

Riverside: 93

Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, stay in air-conditioned rooms and drink plenty of fluids. Weather officials also remind people that they should not leave young children or pets in vehicles during the heat.

The heat will make its way east by the end of Thursday. A cooling trend will develop over the weekend with a deep marine layer coming into the region. The NWS says, "June Gloom will be back with a vengeance."