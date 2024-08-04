"Dangerously hot conditions" anticipated as heat wave grips Southern California

Another summer heat wave is gripping Southern California with temperatures soaring into the triple-digits for some areas.

The National Weather Service said the "dangerously hot conditions" were expected to last until at least Tuesday, prompting excessive heat warnings for the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.

The cities impacted by the warnings include: Santa Clarita, Lake Castaic, Newhall, Valencia, Lake Palmdale, Valyermo, Llano, Pearblossom, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Los Angeles, Palmdale, and Lancaster.

The NWS said temperatures could reach up to 110 degrees in the Antelope Valley foothills, causing a high risk for heat-related illnesses, especially in young and older people, those without air conditioning, and those outdoors. The city of Los Angeles also issued a heat advisory, telling Angelenos to be prepared as temperatures rise.

The public was urged to try to stay indoors with air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids, and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should not be left unattended in cars. For those without access to air conditioning, a list of cooling centers may be accessed by clicking here.