Thousands of volunteers join coastal cleanup effort across L.A. County

Thousands of volunteers are expected to roll up their sleeves Saturday for Heal the Bay's 37th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, with cleanup efforts taking place at more than 60 sites across Los Angeles County.

The annual event brings communities together to remove trash and recyclable materials from beaches, waterways and other coastal areas. Last year, volunteers collected approximately 19,000 pounds of trash and recyclables during the cleanup.

Heal the Bay has coordinated Los Angeles County's Coastal Cleanup Day for 37 years in partnership with the California Coastal Commission and Ocean Conservancy. The event is part of an international effort to protect oceans and wildlife from marine debris and plastic pollution.