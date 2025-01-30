Parents in Echo Park raise concerns over potential effects of decreased federal funding on Head Start programs

Parents of students at a Head Start school in Echo Park are raising their concerns over the Trump administration's potential decrease in federal funding.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez joined parents on Thursday, to discuss the ramifications of decreased funding to Head Start programs following a memo issued by the Trump administration that called for a freeze on federal assistance. The memo sent many lawmakers, organizations and nonprofits into a spiral of confusion over what the freeze meant to their critical operations.

Parents of children in Head Start learning programs are concerned by the potential decrease in federal funding. KCAL News

A day after the freeze was issued, a federal judge blocked Mr. Trump's directive issuing a temporary pause. The White House Office of Management and Budget also rescinded the original memo. Although Trump's freeze was quickly paused, programs like Head Start felt the ripple effect. Gomez said employees could not access federal payment portals.

Head Start provides preschool funding for low-income children and in LA County alone, around 8,000 students rely on Head Start programs, Gomez said.

Under an executive order, the White House is still directing agencies to submit detailed information on the programs, projects or activities subject to the funding freeze to the budget office by Feb. 10.

Claudia Garcia, the mother of a 4-year-old son in a Head Start program said she's seen the positive impacts the program has had for families in her community.

Garcia has two sons who have been diagnosed with language delays. She said thanks to the resources provided by Head Start her children have been able to get the help they need.

"My 4-year-old is what I call a COVID baby where he was isolated at home with no social interaction. When he did start Head Start his language grew 100 times," Garcia said.

Garcia explained that without Head Start, she fears her children would not be able to progress educationally, socially and emotionally the way they have been.

Kristen Zurn, a former teacher and mother of a 3-year-old son in Head Start said the program offers resources she hasn't seen anywhere else. From providing meals to nutrition classes, Zurn said her family relies on Head Start.

"If this was cut it would be heartbreaking," Zurn said. "I don't know what I would do."

Beyond just helping the children, Garcia said the program has also helped her in her own educational journey.

"They know that I've been trying to obtain a BA in child development, and they've been offering me classes every month," Garcia said.

Gomez said he is dedicated to ensuring children and families continue to receive resources provided by Head Start.

Zurn had a message for the administration: "Please, please don't get rid of this program."