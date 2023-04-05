HAZMAT team called to McCambridge Park swimming pool in Burbank

Authorities in Burbank have responded to a hazardous materials incident at McCambridge Park after reports of chemicals mixing together and filling a room with possible toxic vapors.

The incident was first reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the park on N. Glenoaks Blvd in Burbank. The area has been closed off due to an incident at the swimming pool area.

One person has been affected so far, and the emergency services are treating them.

Mayor Konstantine Anthony, who was present at the scene, tweeted that almost the entire park is being closed off, and the air reeks of chlorine. He also mentioned that an outside contractor, and not a city truck, was the cause of the incident.

Residents in the area have been advised to avoid the McCambridge Park area until the situation is resolved. It has not been released when the park will reopen.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)