Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazmat investigation underway at hotel in Universal City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A hazardous materials investigation was underway at a Universal City hotel after the police and fire departments were called to a ninth floor hotel room to investigate an unresponsive person.

First responders with the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments discovered warning signs telling others not to enter the room because of the presence of potentially hazardous materials, officials said. 

Those nearby on the ninth floor were asked to shelter in place while an LAFD hazmat team assisted in safely gaining access to the room. 

A male patient with unspecified symptoms was being treated and is expected to be transported to a nearby hospital, said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey. 

No one else at the scene was experiencing any type of symptoms or illness. 

LAPD and County Health Hazmat are taking control of the scene. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 6:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.