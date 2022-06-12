Hazmat investigation underway at hotel in Universal City

A hazardous materials investigation was underway at a Universal City hotel after the police and fire departments were called to a ninth floor hotel room to investigate an unresponsive person.

First responders with the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments discovered warning signs telling others not to enter the room because of the presence of potentially hazardous materials, officials said.

Those nearby on the ninth floor were asked to shelter in place while an LAFD hazmat team assisted in safely gaining access to the room.

A male patient with unspecified symptoms was being treated and is expected to be transported to a nearby hospital, said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

No one else at the scene was experiencing any type of symptoms or illness.

LAPD and County Health Hazmat are taking control of the scene.