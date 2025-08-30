Homicide investigation underway in Hawthorne after man stabbed to death

Homicide investigation underway in Hawthorne after man stabbed to death

Homicide investigation underway in Hawthorne after man stabbed to death

A man was found stabbed to death in Hawthorne on Saturday, prompting Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives to launch a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Cerise Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from LASD.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

He has not yet been identified.

Detectives did not share details on a suspect or motive involved in the incident as the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.