Homicide investigation underway in Hawthorne after man stabbed to death

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A man was found stabbed to death in Hawthorne on Saturday, prompting Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives to launch a homicide investigation. 

Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Cerise Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from LASD. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, deputies said. 

He has not yet been identified. 

Detectives did not share details on a suspect or motive involved in the incident as the investigation remained ongoing. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

