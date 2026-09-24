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4 people injured in Hawthorne after shooting near shopping area

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Four people are injured after a shooting in a shopping area in Hawthorne on Thursday morning.

Crenshaw Boulevard between Rosecrans Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard is closed as the Hawthorne Police Department continues investigating the shooting that took place shortly after 2 a.m.

Two men and a woman were treated by first responders at the scene and taken to local hospitals. Another man showed up at a hospital. 

Police are unclear what led up to the shooting, but several shell casings were scattered across the street. Officers searched a car in the parking lot and then towed it for evidence.

Several businesses in the area will remain closed as police remain in the area. 

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