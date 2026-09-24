4 people injured in Hawthorne after shooting near shopping area

Four people are injured after a shooting in a shopping area in Hawthorne on Thursday morning.

Crenshaw Boulevard between Rosecrans Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard is closed as the Hawthorne Police Department continues investigating the shooting that took place shortly after 2 a.m.

Two men and a woman were treated by first responders at the scene and taken to local hospitals. Another man showed up at a hospital.

Police are unclear what led up to the shooting, but several shell casings were scattered across the street. Officers searched a car in the parking lot and then towed it for evidence.

Several businesses in the area will remain closed as police remain in the area.