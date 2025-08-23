2 injured after pursuit ends with fiery crash in Los Angeles neighborhood

Two people were injured when a high-speed pursuit came to a crashing end in Harvard Heights on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 5 p.m. near S. Saint Andrews Place and Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say that the pursuit only lasted for about a minute before the suspect crashed into at least one car while driving through the intersection, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire. They were originally in pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle.

Immediately after the collision, the suspect got out of the car and tried to run from the area on foot. Police located him and took him into custody a short time later. For unknown reasons, he was only wearing a t-shirt.

SkyCal was overhead as good Samaritans helped carry one of the innocent drivers away from the crash and onto the sidewalk.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews said that two people were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision. Their conditions were not immediately known, but police said that none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.