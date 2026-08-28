Final victim of "Happy Face Killer" identified by Southern California investigators after 34 years

After more than 30 years, the final victim of the "Happy Face Killer" has been identified thanks to investigative efforts in Riverside County.

In a news release shared on Thursday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced that 26-year-old Texas woman Lydia Jane Wade McWhorter, who was known for years as "Claudia," was the final victim of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, who killed at least eight women in the 1990s.

McWhorter's body was found on Aug. 30, 1992, near Highway 95, about seven miles north of Blythe in Riverside County. At the time, her identity was never discovered by investigators, despite Jesperson's confession to her murder. Jesperson told investigators that he met her while he was working as a long-haul truck driver, but only referred to her as Claudia.

She was the final unidentified victim of Jesperson, who was convicted of her murder in 2010.

Lydia McWhorter, the final victim of the Happy Face Killer. Riverside County District Attorney's Office

In 2024, the DA's Office said that they were hopeful DNA technology would help them identify McWhorter, but also asked the public to come forward with any possible leads as to who she was. Family members said that she disappeared from Texas in the 1990s and they had no idea what happened to her for decades.

Investigators said that a lead received from the public led them to a direct maternal relative of McWhorter. They identified a possible genetic connection at the time, and earlier this week the DNA sample confirmed their connection.

"I want to thank the public for their role in our investigations," said a statement from Riverside County Cold Case Homicide Team Supervising Investigator Billy Hester. "When people take the time to share information, submit a tip or simply pay attention to what is happening in their community, it can make a real difference. You may not know where a piece of information will lead, but our investigators will follow it. Most importantly, I hope this will finally bring closure to Lydia's family."

Keith Jesperson, the "Happy Face Killer." Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

While incarcerated, Jesperson told Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators that he met McWhorter at a brake check area along southbound I-15 near Victorville in August 1992. According to the DA's 2024 statement, McWhorter asked to be taken to Los Angeles, but Jesperson refused and instead took her along his planned truck route to Arizona. They stopped in Cabazon briefly before continuing to the Indio/Coachella Burns Brothers rest stop, where they argued about money, the statement said.

Jesperson told investigators that he killed her inside his truck and drove from Coachella to Blythe, where he dumped her body next to the highway. When he pleaded guilty to homicide in 2010, he received a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. He was already serving multiple life sentences for murders in Oregon at the time.

Investigators dubbed Jesperson the "Happy Face Killer" due to the smiley faces that he drew on letters he sent to taunt law enforcement and the media. He has been convicted of killing eight women in Washington, Oregon, California, Florida, Nebraska and Wyoming.