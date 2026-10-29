Halloween weekend could be soggy in Southern California as storm approaches

Trick-or-treaters may need to carry an umbrella with their costumes this year in Southern California, as Halloween is expected to be soggy — although the exact amount of rain on its way isn't exactly clear.

According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming storm system is predicted to arrive as early as Friday and last until Sunday, peaking Saturday night.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday due to widespread rain chances across the region.

The weekend forecast is "trending toward the 'drier' side of things," according to the NWS, but the range of possibilities remains wide.

"The current official forecast indicates that this system will not be a super soaker with the current high [chance] of rain forecast only slated to produce a quarter to half inch of rain over most areas," a NWS bulletin reads.

The range of potential outcomes leaves room for the weekend, including Halloween night, to produce less rain than that current forecast; however, the higher confidence predictions weren't anticipated until the storm moves closer to landfall.

Currently, the NWS recommends those who have outdoor plans on Saturday have "backup event plans ready to go."

"Mom and dad are just going to be carrying the umbrellas, following the kids going trick-or-treating this weekend," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said. "It doesn't look like a washout or flooding concern, but any rainfall on Saturday night is going to be a problem for trick-or-treaters."