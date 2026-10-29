Watch CBS News
Local News

Halloween weekend could be soggy in Southern California as storm approaches

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Trick-or-treaters may need to carry an umbrella with their costumes this year in Southern California, as Halloween is expected to be soggy — although the exact amount of rain on its way isn't exactly clear.

According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming storm system is predicted to arrive as early as Friday and last until Sunday, peaking Saturday night. 

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday due to widespread rain chances across the region.

The weekend forecast is "trending toward the 'drier' side of things," according to the NWS, but the range of possibilities remains wide.

"The current official forecast indicates that this system will not be a super soaker with the current high [chance] of rain forecast only slated to produce a quarter to half inch of rain over most areas," a NWS bulletin reads.

The range of potential outcomes leaves room for the weekend, including Halloween night, to produce less rain than that current forecast; however, the higher confidence predictions weren't anticipated until the storm moves closer to landfall.

Currently, the NWS recommends those who have outdoor plans on Saturday have "backup event plans ready to go."

"Mom and dad are just going to be carrying the umbrellas, following the kids going trick-or-treating this weekend," CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno said. "It doesn't look like a washout or flooding concern, but any rainfall on Saturday night is going to be a problem for trick-or-treaters."

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue