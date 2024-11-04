Strong Santa Ana winds prompt red flag warning through San Bernardino County

Gusty Inland Empire Santa Ana winds have forced the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings throughout San Bernardino County on Monday.

Red flag warnings are in place as strong Santa Ana winds dry out the atmosphere, creating fire hazard conditions across the Inland Empire, the San Bernardino, San Jacinto, San Gabriel, and eastern Ventura County mountains.

A high wind warning is in effect Monday for the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, and Thousand Oaks, with wind advisories expiring at noon. Gusts are expected up to 45 mph.

High wind warning areas in the Los Angeles County foothills will see even stronger winds, where gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph.

Winds will peak Monday morning, and are expected to die down heading into the afternoon, according to KCAL News meteorologist Amber Lee.

In Orange County and the Inland Empire, winds are expected until 4 p.m. Monday.

Southern California Edison is warning that the utility may have to cut service to potentially 170,000 customers in five counties if the winds get too high. Around 10 a.m., 36 customers in Los Angeles County had their power shut off.

Tuesday will see a break from the winds, with inland temperatures rising slightly, and by Wednesday and Thursday, another round of Santa Ana winds are expected. A stronger and more widespread wind event is forecast for Wednesday morning.