Actor and comedian Billy Crystal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.

I tested positive today.

Was taking every precaution possible.

Don’t think it’s not going to happen to you. Stay safe! — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) May 28, 2022

The nine-time host of the Oscar Awards said that he had taken "every precaution possible," before contracting the virus.

