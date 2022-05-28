Archbishop Jose Gomez tests positive for COVID-19

The Catholic Diocese of Los Angeles leader, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

After receiving the positive test results, Gomez went into isolation and released a statement which read:

"I am grateful to be experiencing mild symptoms and look forward to returning to my in-person ministry soon. `I continue to offer my prayers for all those suffering from this virus. Let us all continue to pray for those who may be seriously ill that they may find healing in the grace of our Lord through the intercession of our Blessed Mother."

Gomez reportedly began to experience symptoms after returning from travel.

His appearance at Memorial Day Mass on Monday at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery and Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary has been canceled, but the service will go on as scheduled with a substitute in his place.