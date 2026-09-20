Gov. Newsom signs bills supporting Los Angeles ahead of 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

As Los Angeles gets ready to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed three bills to continue the city's preparation efforts.

The bills are aimed at continuing current preparations, supporting key public safety partnerships and helping student athletes who will be competing in the Games.

"The Golden State is in the middle of a historic run of sporting events, and these bills allow the state the ability to continue to deliver for fans and athletes alike — all across the world," Newsom said.

Assembly Bill 2411, authored by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, will require the California Office of Emergency Services to negotiate and reach agreements with local, state and out-of-state law enforcement agencies regarding temporary deployment to support the public safety demands needed during the Games.

It will also establish a temporary certification and training program through the Peace Officer Standards and Training for out-of-state law enforcement personnel who will be assisting Los Angeles during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Assembly Bill 2436, authored by Assemblymember Mike Fong, will extend the current exemption allowing student athletes training for Team USA to receive resident tuition classification.

"California has long stood as a premier destination for excellence in education, training, and athletic achievement," Fong said. "As we look ahead to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is more important than ever that we make a lasting commitment to the team USA athletes who train here."

Assembly Bill 191 will implement temporary statutory amendments to ensure the timely delivery of the Games and to meet unique operational demands.

According to the Institute for Applied Economics of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, the LA28 Games are projected to generate between $20.5 and $40.6 billion. The games are also expected to create between 126,00 and 224,000 jobs and generate $5.1 billion in tax revenue.