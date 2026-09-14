Body cams show rescue effort during Glendale nursing home fire

Body cameras captured officers, neighbors, staff and firefighters rescuing several residents from a Glendale nursing home that caught fire.

The Mountain Villa senior home, which is tucked away in a neighborhood along the Glendale Foothills, caught on fire last Friday. The footage captured the perspectives of several officers who rushed to help neighbors and staff pull residents away from the flames.

"Together, alongside nursing home staff and members of the community, our Police and Fire departments worked as one to protect and care for those who needed help," the Glendale Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Eight people were rescued from the assisted living facility. Six patients, one staff member and a neighbor who ran in to help were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the Glendale Fire Department.

"I just see a bunch of people on the floor. I see fire everywhere, black smoke," Alex Bazinyan said.

Alex and Narek Bazinyan live a couple of doors down from the senior home and ran to help when they saw the smoke.

"A nurse ran out and said, 'Help! Help! Help!" Narek Bazinyan said last Friday.

Firefighters said the home will be red-tagged, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"It is now an active investigation," Fire Chief Jeff Brooks said. "The fire has been fully suppressed. Arson investigators will determine that during the course of the investigation."

State inspectors visited the home in March and reported that the facility had working smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and that staff and residents were up to date on fire drills.