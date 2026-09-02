Orange County firefighters battling 150-acre brush fire near Ortega Highway

Orange County firefighters are battling a brush fire burning near the Ortega Highway.

The so-called Gibby Fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 34700 block of SR-74 in unincorporated Rancho Mission Viejo, near San Juan Capistrano, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters said that the fire has burned approximately 150 acres as of 3 p.m., as they work to battle the flames from the air and ground.

No homes were immediately threatened, firefighters said.

OCFA officials said they were in unified command with personnel from Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, Orange County Sheriff's and the Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.