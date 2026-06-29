George Kirby goes 8 innings and Cole Young homers twice as Mariners top Angels 6-2

Cole Young hit two home runs to back eight strong innings from George Kirby as the Seattle Mariners came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 on Monday night.

Dominic Canzone also went deep to help Seattle (43-43) get back to .500 and stay a half-game behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West.

Zach Neto doubled to center field leading off the game against Kirby (7-7), and Denzer Guzman singled two pitches later for a 1-0 lead. Neto hit his 18th home run in the third — a two-out shot that made it 2-0.

Kirby gave up a one-out double to Josh Lowe in the fifth but struck out the side — including Neto — to end the inning. The right-hander used 16 pitches to get six straight outs from there until Lowe doubled leading off the eighth.

Kirby issued his only walk, to Neto, with one out before striking out Guzman looking and Nolan Schanuel swinging on his 100th pitch.

Kirby allowed seven hits and fanned seven before José A. Ferrer pitched a scoreless ninth.

Young led off the third against Angels rookie Ryan Johnson (1-3) with his eighth homer to cut it to 2-1. Josh Naylor walked and stole second in front of Young's two-out shot in the sixth off Mitch Farris to make it 6-2.

Randy Arozarena was hit by a two-out pitch in the fourth before advancing on a two-base fielding error by Guzman at third base on a grounder from Naylor. Both runners scored on Cal Raleigh's bloop single for a 3-2 lead.

Canzone hit his 13th homer to make it 4-2 in the sixth, a leadoff shot against Farris.

Johnson allowed three runs — one earned — in five innings. Farris was tagged for three runs in three innings.

Up next

Angels RHP Walbert Ureña (5-6, 3.14 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97).