Gas-powered leaf blowers now banned in Pasadena

Gas-powered leaf blowers are becoming a thing of the past in Pasadena.

In March 2022, the Pasadena City Council voted to ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and the legislation went into effect in late April. Additionally, the municipality also made it illegal to use a leaf blower to blow materials off a person's property and onto a neighbor's yard or a street for example. The ban builds off the state's initiative to achieve 100% zero emissions by 2035.

Beginning in 2024, California will ban the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. However, the state bill enacting the ban has gathered $27 million for small landscaping businesses and sole proprietors to help buy zero-emission equipment like leaf blowers and lawnmowers.

Additionally, the California Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project is offering point-of-sale discounts of up to $400 for each electric-powered leaf blower purchased by small businesses and sole proprietor landscapers. The South Coast AQMD is also offering up a 75% rebate for an electric leaf blower.

"So we have three retailers that are participating in the program through the Air Resources Board and providing gardeners with a discount of up to $400 on each piece of equipment," said city administrator Israel Del Toro. "Business owners who want to get one of these vouchers can visit the city of Pasadena's website which will walk them through all the steps."

The rebate can be combined with the voucher program.

The use of electric leaf blowers is restricted to between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, they can only be used between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is illegal to use leaf blowers on Sundays and holidays.