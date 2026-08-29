Man seriously injured in Gardena e-scooter crash outside Hustler Casino

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter near the Hustler Casino in Gardena on Saturday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near Redondo Beach Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to a news release from the Gardena Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers determined a vehicle had collided with an electric scooter," the release said. "The operator of the scooter was found lying in the roadway. He was unconscious but breathing."

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene to cooperate with the Gardena PD investigation. The cause of the crash was not immediately known as the probe got underway on Saturday.

Video from the scene showed several police cars and police tape outside of the casino.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Gardena PD's Traffic Bureau Investigator J. Zamudio at 310-217-6189 or Sergeant V. Comez at 310-217-6122.