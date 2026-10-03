Gardena police officer shoots, kills man who allegedly fired at police

An officer with the Gardena Police Department shot and killed a man who shot at them on Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the officer performed a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at about 11:05 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Rosecrans Avenue.

The officer immediately spotted a gun inside the vehicle, which was in the reach of the driver. Despite multiple commands from the officer directing the man to not reach for the gun, the man grabbed it, exited the car and shot at officers.

At least one officer then returned fire, the LASD said, killing the man. He's yet to be identified publicly.

The handgun allegedly used by the man was recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately made available.