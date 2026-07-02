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Garden Grove police officer accused of inappropriate interactions with youth volunteer

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A Garden Grove police officer was arrested after he allegedly had an inappropriate interaction with a youth volunteer.

The Garden Grove Police Department said the girl, who was in the department's explorer program, reported the allegations on Friday, June 26. 

Investigators arrested Officer Roberto Machuca the following day and booked him into Orange County Jail, according to Garden Grove PD. 

Police said Machuca was relieved of his duties as an officer and placed on administrative leave. 

"The safety and security of our youth volunteers remains a top priority," Garden Grove PD wrote in a post to Facebook. 

The investigation is ongoing and police do not plan on releasing additional information, according to Garden Grove PD. 

Investigators said they are working with the Orange County District Attorney's Office. They will hand over the case to prosecutors once the investigation is complete. 

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