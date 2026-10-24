69-year-old woman killed by Garden Grove hit-and-run driver, police say

A 69-year-old woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Garden Grove, according to police.

The crash happened at around 11:15 p.m. Friday night in the 12000 block of Harbor Boulevard, near Palm Avenue, Garden Grove police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the intersection after a witness called 911 and said they saw the crash.

"The vehicle was described as a white Cadillac SRX, which failed to stop at the scene of the collision," the release said. "The witness followed the vehicle until it was ultimately stopped by Garden Grove Officers."

The pedestrian, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, where she later died.

Police arrested the driver, only described as a male, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, and police believe impairment was a contributing factor in the incident. Garden Grove PD investigators have not yet identified the driver as they continue their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more was asked to contact Investigator Reed at 714-741-5230.