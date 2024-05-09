Funeral services to honor fallen LA Sheriff's deputy Flores

Funeral services for a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy who was fatally injured in a fire at a shooting range in Castaic are set for Thursday, May 8, at St. Didacus Catholic Church in Sylmar.

Deputy Alfredo "Freddy" Flores, 51, died from his injuries on April 20.

He was severely injured during a training accident that sparked a fire on Oct. 10, 2023, at the Pitchess Detention Center, one of the custody facilities at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

Joe Nunez, the Flores' family attorney, said the cause of the fire was "the malfunction of equipment during a training drill." The fire erupted around 9:30 a.m. that day inside a 53-foot trailer configured as a mobile shooting range.

When firefighters arrived at the facility in the 29300 block of The Old Road, they discovered two injured deputies had been taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by other deputies. Specific details about the nature and extent of their injuries were not released at that time, with Sheriff Robert Luna saying only that their injuries "are consistent with a fire."

County fire crews worked throughout the morning to douse the stubborn fire within the trailer, with the unexploded ammunition hampering the effort.

The fire was eventually declared a knockdown at 1:20 p.m. and was contained to the single mobile trailer.

Following the deputy's death last month, Luna wrote on social media, "Deputy Flores was not just a colleague but a beacon of strength, earning the respect of both his peers and the community he served. His sudden departure left an immense void in the hearts of all who knew him. Freddy is survived by his wife, children, and parents."

Flores' assignments included the North County Correctional Facility, the sheriff's Altadena station and the Court Services West Bureau.