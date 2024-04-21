LA County Sheriff's deputy dies months after being left critically injured in training accident

Two LASD deputies critically injured during training incident in Castaic

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy has died six months after an apparent explosion and fire on a training range at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.

Alfredo "Freddy" Flores was left severely injured following the incident on Oct. 10, 2023, and was among two sheriff's deputies that were taken to a hospital in Valencia.

Both, veterans of law enforcement, had been said to be in critical but stable condition immediately after the accident. Two others suffered minor injuries.

Joe A. Nunez, an attorney for Flores, said Flores died Saturday after he fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty.

In a statement, Nunez shared:

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alfredo "Freddy" Flores who valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing and loving husband, father, son, and brother. He loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries sustained stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill. Freddy's loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy. We thank the community for their support during this incredibly difficult time."