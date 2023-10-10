Two LA sheriff's deputies critically injured in training accident in Castaic

Four deputies were injured in an apparent explosion and fire on a training range at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic on Tuesday.

Authorities said all four Los Angeles sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital. Two were in critical condition and the other two had minor injuries.

Crews responded around 9:40 a.m. in the 29300 block of The Old Road to "an outdoor fire," according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Pitchess Detention Center is a prison, but also a training facility for Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and saw crews putting out a fire inside a trailer, which is a mobile shooting range the LASD uses to train oncoming deputies.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described what happened as a "training incident."

SIB Deputies are enroute to our Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic regarding injured Deputies in a fire. We will provide the public with an update shortly. #lasd #SIB pic.twitter.com/aqfLU0eqRz — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 10, 2023

This is a developing story and we will update it once more information is received.