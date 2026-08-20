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Fullerton youth soccer coach accused of soliciting a minor for sex

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Whittier Police Department arrested a coach for Fullerton Rangers FC's youth team for allegedly using Instagram to solicit a minor for sexual activity.

Officers said Michel Alvarez Macedo also worked for the Fullerton College women's soccer program. 

Rangers FC said it suspended Macedo immediately after learning about the police investigation. 

"He has been removed from all Club activities and no longer coaches for the Club," Rangers FC wrote in a statement. "The Club is cooperating with the Whittier Police Department and will continue to do so."

Whittier PD urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Corcoran at (562) 567-9283. 

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