Man armed with knives and axe arrested after barricading inside Orange County business, police say

A man who was allegedly armed with a knife was arrested following an hours-long barricade inside a Fullerton business on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

At around 1:30 p.m., Fullerton Police Department officials said on social media that there was ongoing police activity in the area of S. Harbor Boulevard and W. Orangethorpe Avenue and that the public was advised to avoid the area.

They were first called for reports of a "male acting erratically inside a business," an updated post said.

"The sole employee in the business safely exited the location after the male armed himself with a knife," the post said. "The employee immediately called 9-1-1."

Police said that the man caused extensive damage to the inside of the business and threatened to harm himself while also allegedly arming himself with an axe and an additional knife.

Despite attempted negotiations to convince the suspect to leave the building, police said that he refused to exit and continued vandalizing the business.

Several businesses in the surrounding area were evacuated as the incident continued until around 3:45 p.m., when police and North County SWAT officers took the man into custody.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries, according to police. He has not yet been publicly identified.

Once released from the hospital, police said the suspect will be booked at the Fullerton City Jail for charges including felony vandalism, resisting arrest and making threats.

Video posted to social media from the scene showed police gathered outside a strip mall that had a smokeshop, convenience store and several other small businesses. It's unclear exactly which business the incident took place in.