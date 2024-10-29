Freeman homers again, Dodgers bullpen falters and Yankees take World Series Game 4 to avoid sweep

Despite yet another home run off the bat of Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers pitching faltered in a bullpen game on Tuesday as the Boys in Blue failed to complete the World Series sweep over the New York Yankees, who won 11-4 on the back of a huge grand slam from Anthony Volpe and a three-run shot from Gleyber Torres.

Freeman's homer game in the top of the first inning for the second straight night, when he roped a pitch over the right field wall that scored Mookie Betts who had doubled in the at bat prior.

It was his sixth straight World Series game with a homer, dating back to his time with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, when he won his first title.

One contentious moment came in the bottom of the first, when Betts leapt into the right field wall in foul territory to catch a pop up. However, when he came down with the ball, two Yankee fans attempted to rip the ball from his glove, which prompted him to react and point them out to an umpire. Both were eventually ejected from the game.

In what was another bullpen game for the Dodgers, the first few innings were shaky but scoreless until Daniel Hudson loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning, allowing a tide-turning grand slam to young shortstop Anthony Volpe, which jolted the Yankees to a 5-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Los Angeles catcher Will Smith roped an opposite field homer off of Yankee starter Luis Gil, cutting the lead 5-3. He is now the all-time leader amongst Dodger catchers in postseason home runs. In the same inning, Freeman beat out a groundball that would've been a double play, allowing the Dodgers' fourth run to score.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Yankee catcher crushed a solo shot off of Landon Knack, tacking on a much needed insurance run as the Dodgers continue to inch closer to tying the game. They added another in the bottom of the eighth after former-Dodger Alex Verdugo's 12-pitch at bat resulted in an RBI fielder's choice when Volpe slid past Will Smith's attempted tag.

Gleyber Torres then smoked a three-run home run off of Brent Honeywell Jr., giving the Yankees a six-run lead — which was more than needed to take home the Game 4 win.

As has been the case all postseason long, New York reliever Luke Weaver came in to dazzle his opponents, hurling one and a third scoreless innings while striking out three batters, that included Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernández and Max Muncy.

Game 5 is slated for Wednesday evening at 5:08 p.m. PST at Yankee Stadium. The Dodgers will send Jack Flaherty to the mound against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.