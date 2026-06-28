Freeman, Betts key big inning as Dodgers beat the Padres 4-2 to take 2 of 3 in the series

Freddie Freeman drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk off suddenly wild Michael King in the fifth inning and Mookie Betts followed with a two-run single for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Sunday to take two of three.

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers, who have baseball's best record at 54-30, extended their lead to 10 games over the Padres in the NL West.

The teams will meet again Thursday through Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Manny Machado homered off Emmet Sheehan with one out in the fourth to tie it at 1. It was Machado's 15th of the season.

King, who allowed Shohei Ohtani's opposite-field RBI single to left with one out in the third, got into trouble immediately in the fifth when he issued a leadoff walk to Alex Freeland. He got Chuckie Robinson to line out but allowed the next four batters to reach.

Ohtani walked and Andy Pages was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Freeman fouled off three straight pitches before walking on the ninth pitch to bring in Freeland. Betts singled to center to bring in Ohtani and Pages for a 4-1 lead and chase King.

Betts hit a three-run homer in the nine-run sixth in Saturday night's 15-3 win.

King (5-7) was coming off a 1-0 win against Atlanta on Monday night. Before that, he hadn't won since beating the Dodgers 1-0 at home on May 18. The Dodgers followed a series-opening loss with two wins in each of their two series in San Diego this season.

Sheehan (4-5) bounced back after losing each of his past four starts. He held the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings, struck out five and walked two.

Edgardo Henriquez pitched the ninth for his first save.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Eric Lauer (3-5, 4.87 ERA) is set to oppose A's LHP Gage Jump (3-1, 2.04) in Sacramento on Monday night.

The Padres haven't announced a starter for Monday night at the Chicago Cubs.