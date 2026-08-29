Orange County teenager seriously injured while illegally riding e-motorcycle, police say

A 14-year-old Orange County boy was seriously injured in a crash while he was allegedly riding an e-motorcycle illegally, according to police.

The crash happened Thursday, Aug. 27, at around 12:45 p.m. near Talbert Avenue and Second Street in Fountain Valley, a news release from the Fountain Valley Police Department said. Arriving officers determined a car was making a turn onto Second Street from Talbert when it collided with an electric motorcycle that was riding in the bike lane.

"The rider of the e-motorcycle ... sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition," the release said. "The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators."

Police said that it does not appear that drugs and/or alcohol are factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office told CBS LA that the teen was illegally riding the e-motorcycle, which requires the rider to be at least 16 years old and have a valid motorcycle license, insurance, DMV registration and a Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

Additionally, the DA's Office said that they currently have more than two dozen active investigations into potential parental charges for children on e-bikes and e-motorcycles. Earlier this week, an Orange County judge ordered a Yorba Linda father to stand trial on child endangerment charges for a 2025 crash that left his 12-year-old son with serious injuries while he was illegally riding a modified e-moto.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who may know more to contact FVPD's Traffic Bureau at 714-593-4481.